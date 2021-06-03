$156 million issued to provide more than 800 affordable housing units in Wis.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin agency was granted $156 million Wednesday to provide more than 800 affordable housing and workforce rental housing units in the Madison area and other regions in the state.

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced it had received the Housing Revenue Bond to fund more housing units.

The money will go toward 10 developments in Fitchburg, Madison, Milwaukee, Oregon, Oshkosh, Sturgeon Bay and Wausau.

WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro explained the agency was proud to work with developers to get these projects going.

“Providing affordable housing for our working families, seniors, veterans and others requires skill and collaboration to assemble all of the necessary financing,” said Altoro. “Particularly during this time of rising construction costs, the WHEDA gap financing is more important than ever.”

All of the projects received federal housing tax credits and eight of them were given state housing tax credits, the WHEDA adds.

