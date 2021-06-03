Concerts on the Square, at Breese Stevens Field, tickets go on sale Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Tickets for the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra’s Concerts on the Square, which will this year be held at Breese Stevens Field, go on sale Friday with more tickets available than expected.

The orchestra announced Wednesday that it will be able to expand the seating capacity at Breese Stevens due to Dane County health officials’ recommendations, the county’s high vaccination rate and low COVID-19 infection rate. All concerts will go on as planned at 7 p.m. from July 7 through August 4.

CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Joe Loehnis stated the group is working tightly with Public Health Madison & Dane County, and projects their audience can expand from 1,500 to 5,000 people.

“We know orders are lifted, and we want to meet everyone where they’re at,” said Loehnis. “We want to respect that people have different comfort levels in public spaces. Going from our initial plan of 1,500 to 5,000 today, and eventually back to a full-on Concert on the Square with 50,000 people, is step-by-step.”

Concerts will also be streamed online for people to watch from home for free.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday on the orchestra’s website and Breese Stevens Field website. It costs $10 for general bleacher admission and $5 for children 12 and under. Reserved seats are $12 and blanket pods are $50.

