GOP blocks $15 million for job loss benefit administration
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans who control the Legislature’s budget-writing committee have scrapped Gov. Tony Evers’ plan to hand the Department of Workforce Development $15 million to improve how it administers unemployment benefits.
The agency has been plagued by lengthy delays in getting checks to people who have lost their jobs since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year.
Evers’ 2021-23 budget would have given the department $15 million to bolster administrative efforts and would have made the appropriation permanent going forward.
Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee dumped the provision during a hearing Wednesday.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.