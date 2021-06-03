Advertisement

Langer, Daly, Singh to compete in 2021 American Family Insurance Championship

The American Family Insurance Championship
The American Family Insurance Championship(NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Bernhard Langer, John Daly and Vijay Singh have all joined the 2021 American Family Insurance Championship Wednesday, the company announced.

Langer will pursue a record of receiving his sixth PGA TOUR Champions Charles Schwab Cup to the tournament. The player, originally from Germany, currently leads the season-long competition.

Daly received his PGA TOUR Champions titale at the 2017 Insperity Invitational, American Family Insurance stated, and he finished fifth and seventh at the American Family Championship in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Singh has 34 wins on PGA TOUR, including wins at the Masters and PGA Championship.

The 2021 AmFam Championship will be held June 11-13 at University Ridge golf course in Madison. Those interested in attending can buy tickets online.

