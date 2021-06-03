Advertisement

UW student-athlete Jonathan Davis invited to USA Basketball training camp

Davis is one of 27 athletes who will attend the camp
(Photo by Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Jonathan Davis, a Wisconsin sophomore, has been invited to attend the 2021 USA Basketball’s U19 World Cup Team training camp.

Davis will compete for a spot on a 12-member team that will represent the U.S. at the 2021 FIBA U19 World Cup, July 3-11 in Riga and Daugavpils, Latvia, Wisconsin Athletics said in a news release.

Former Badgers such as Nigel Hayes and Sam Dekker have received opportunities in the past to represent the USA men’s team. Hayes accepted an invite in 2015 for the Pan American Games and Sam Dekker was a member of the USA Basketball U18 national team.

According to Wisconsin Athletics, Davis played all 31 games for the Badgers last season as a freshman. He averaged 7.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 24.4 minutes per game. David ranked fifth on the team in minutes played.

The FIBA U19 World Cup will feature teams from 16 nations. The USA will play against Turkey, Mali and Australia in the preliminary round.

The USA men’s teams have maintained a 98-14 record since the U19 World Cup event was founded in 1979. The teams have won numerous medals over the years - seven gold, three silver and one bronze.

