Very Warm Conditions Into Next Week

Humidity will gradually build in through the weekend
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will continue to dominant the weather around here in the days to come. Very warm conditions will be seen through the end of this week and into the first part of next week. Highs during this period are expected in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will also be on the increase. Southerly flow through the nation’s midsection will lead to this warmup. Humidity will remain in check for today but will gradually build in over the next couple days. Highs today will be in the middle 80s; by tomorrow, highs will edge up into upper 80s. The dry conditions are expected to continue through the weekend with our next significant chance of rain anticipated Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. We remain well below average for rainfall this year.

Warmer and more humid conditions are on the way for at least the next seven days.
Warmer and more humid conditions are on the way for at least the next seven days.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly sunny. High 84. Wind: West 5 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Low: 65. Wind: South 5 mph.

Friday: Slight chance of a shower early, then mostly sunny. High 87.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High 91.

