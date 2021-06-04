Dane County Board considers authorizing San Damiano Friary purchase

MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - After negotiation, the Dane County Board is considering authorizing the County to provide funds toward the purchase of San Damiano Friary in Monona.

The historic property is approximately 9.8 acres and is being purchased for $8.6 million, with Dane County providing up to $2 million toward the purchase.

According to the County’s release, The purchase of the property is a partnership between the County and the City. The City will hold title to the property and will grant the county conservation opportunities. The City and its partners will be responsible for managing the property.

Acquiring the property will preserve green space in the city, provide public recreational opportunities and protect the stretch of Lake Monona shoreline, the County said.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the County and the City of Monona to preserve land that is publicly accessible on the shore of Lake Monona,” County Board Supervisor Sarah Smith said. “I’m glad the County is able to put funds towards this purchase, and hope that San Damiano will be a bustling park that provides an opportunity for everyone in Dane County to get some fresh air and take in the Lake Monona views.”

City officials are already planning a ribbon cutting or another celebratory event for later this month.

