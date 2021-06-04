Madison ranked #10 best place to raise a family in country
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities
Updated: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:50 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison was ranked as the #10 best place to raise a family in America.
According to WalletHub, 182 U.S. cities were compared based on 48 key metrics including cost of housing, quality of local schools and health-care systems. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for raising a family.
Each city’s weighted average across all metrics was calculated and scores were used to rank-order the cities.
Madison’s Data:
- Total Score: 64.79
- Family Fun: 89
- Health & Safety: 9
- Education & Child Care: 62
- Affordability: 5
Milwaukee was the only other Wisconsin city to crack the list, coming in at 149.
Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.