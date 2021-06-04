Madison ranked #10 best place to raise a family in country

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison was ranked as the #10 best place to raise a family in America.

According to WalletHub, 182 U.S. cities were compared based on 48 key metrics including cost of housing, quality of local schools and health-care systems. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for raising a family.

Each city’s weighted average across all metrics was calculated and scores were used to rank-order the cities.

Madison’s Data:

Total Score: 64.79

Family Fun: 89

Health & Safety: 9

Education & Child Care: 62

Affordability: 5

Milwaukee was the only other Wisconsin city to crack the list, coming in at 149.

