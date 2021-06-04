Mallards to welcome fans at full capacity

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the first time since the 2019 season, The Duck Pond at Warner Park is welcoming fans at full capacity.

The Mallards are back home and will host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters Friday, June 4, the team announced. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

The first two games of the 2021 season were held at limited capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions, according to a release.

Dane County’s public health order expired Wednesday, June 2, after over a year of being under orders.

