Advertisement

Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in Wisconsin Dells

Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.
(Source: CNN)
(Source: CNN)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is partnering with Wisconsin Dells waterparks and health agencies to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Hiawatha Residence Hall.

The Sauk County Health Department, Mount Olympus, Noah’s Ark and Sauk County EMS services are working with SSM Health to hold the vaccine clinic Tuesday, June 8.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer vaccines to everyone ages 12 and up. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children ages 12-17 will need a signed consent form or legal guardian present in order to receive the vaccine, the health system added.

Walk-ins are welcome, and no ID or insurance is needed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

All types of severe weather are possible Monday evening.
First Alert Weather Day Monday
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Health looks to fill 150 positions across Wisconsin
(Source: KLTV New Staff).
BBB holds shredding event to prevent identity theft crimes
power outage
Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown...
Green Bay Packers defeat Detroit Lions 35-17