Pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic to open in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health is partnering with Wisconsin Dells waterparks and health agencies to offer pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics at Hiawatha Residence Hall.

The Sauk County Health Department, Mount Olympus, Noah’s Ark and Sauk County EMS services are working with SSM Health to hold the vaccine clinic Tuesday, June 8.

The clinic will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and offer vaccines to everyone ages 12 and up. Both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Children ages 12-17 will need a signed consent form or legal guardian present in order to receive the vaccine, the health system added.

Walk-ins are welcome, and no ID or insurance is needed.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.