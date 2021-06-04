Advertisement

Rep. Pocan joins restaurants to discuss new round of financial relief

The American Rescue Plan is making investments to help Wisconsin restaurants stay afloat.
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Representative Mark Pocan and other restaurant owners participated in a roundtable conversation Friday at Cooper’s Tavern to discuss a new round of financial relief.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) was established by the American Rescue Plan in order to help Wisconsin restaurants stay in business, the lawmaker explained.

“Certain industries, especially restaurants have been hit harder than most,” Pocan said. “Now we are getting back outside with vaccines in our arms. We got to realize last year many businesses were closed down or operating at partial capacity.”

The RRF provides each restaurant with funds equal to the amount they lost during the pandemic, up to $10 million per business. Businesses do not have to pay the money back.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

All types of severe weather are possible Monday evening.
First Alert Weather Day Monday
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Health looks to fill 150 positions across Wisconsin
(Source: KLTV New Staff).
BBB holds shredding event to prevent identity theft crimes
power outage
Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown...
Green Bay Packers defeat Detroit Lions 35-17