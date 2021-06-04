Rep. Pocan joins restaurants to discuss new round of financial relief

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. Representative Mark Pocan and other restaurant owners participated in a roundtable conversation Friday at Cooper’s Tavern to discuss a new round of financial relief.

The Restaurant Revitalization Fund (RRF) was established by the American Rescue Plan in order to help Wisconsin restaurants stay in business, the lawmaker explained.

“Certain industries, especially restaurants have been hit harder than most,” Pocan said. “Now we are getting back outside with vaccines in our arms. We got to realize last year many businesses were closed down or operating at partial capacity.”

The RRF provides each restaurant with funds equal to the amount they lost during the pandemic, up to $10 million per business. Businesses do not have to pay the money back.

