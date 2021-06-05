Advertisement

Four injured in truck vs tree crash

A Ford F-250 crashed into a tree.
A Ford F-250 crashed into a tree.(Whitewater Fire Department)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people are injured after a truck crashed into a tree Friday night, according to the Whitewater Fire Department.

Authorities responded to Millis Road just after 9 p.m. Responding units found a Ford F250 upright against a tree, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Four people were extracted from the vehicle—all suffering from various injuries. All were taken to a hospital. Two were taken to a Janesville hospital due to the extent of their injuries, authorities say.

LaGrange Fire and Janesville Fire Department assisted with the incident.

At approximately 9:10 PM on Friday June 5th, the Whitewater Fire Dept was dispatched to a car vs tree on Millis Rd. ...

Posted by Whitewater Fire Department on Saturday, June 5, 2021

