Four injured in truck vs tree crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people are injured after a truck crashed into a tree Friday night, according to the Whitewater Fire Department.

Authorities responded to Millis Road just after 9 p.m. Responding units found a Ford F250 upright against a tree, according to a Facebook post by the department.

A Ford F-250 crashed into a tree. (Whitewater Fire Department)

Four people were extracted from the vehicle—all suffering from various injuries. All were taken to a hospital. Two were taken to a Janesville hospital due to the extent of their injuries, authorities say.

LaGrange Fire and Janesville Fire Department assisted with the incident.

At approximately 9:10 PM on Friday June 5th, the Whitewater Fire Dept was dispatched to a car vs tree on Millis Rd. ... Posted by Whitewater Fire Department on Saturday, June 5, 2021

