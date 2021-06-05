I-90 EB ramp temporarily closes due to road buckle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The I-90 EB ramp to I-39 NB in Columbia County was closed Saturday afternoon because of a road buckle.

The ramp was estimated to be closed for two hours, the Department of Transportation stated in an alert sent at 1:24 p.m. It reopened at 2:43 p.m.

The Columbia County Sheriff Department handled the incident.

The DOT warned that the hot weather this weekend could cause pavement to buckle which occurs when road temperatures quickly go from being cool to hot. Pavement can break down due to high pressure which can cause dips or bumps, or even burst, the DOT said.

The DOT offers these tips for motorists:

Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.

Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system ( 511wi.gov ) for the latest on any incidents or delays.

If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.