Advertisement

I-90 EB ramp temporarily closes due to road buckle

(WILX)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The I-90 EB ramp to I-39 NB in Columbia County was closed Saturday afternoon because of a road buckle.

The ramp was estimated to be closed for two hours, the Department of Transportation stated in an alert sent at 1:24 p.m. It reopened at 2:43 p.m.

The Columbia County Sheriff Department handled the incident.

The DOT warned that the hot weather this weekend could cause pavement to buckle which occurs when road temperatures quickly go from being cool to hot. Pavement can break down due to high pressure which can cause dips or bumps, or even burst, the DOT said.

The DOT offers these tips for motorists:

  • Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
  • Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
  • Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
  • If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Middleton reportedly saw a bear swimming in Lake Mendota Wednesday.
Neighbor finds himself feet away from young black bear spotted in Middleton
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Missing teen
Missing teen from Iowa County has been found
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law
FILE - Absentee voting outside the City County Building in Madison for the April election.
Dane County governments inch toward in-person meetings again
Gas prices continue to drop in East Texas
Gas prices creep higher as demand continues to grow
HFH
Students put the final touches on Sun Prairie home
HFH
Students play a big part in completing homes in Sun Prairie