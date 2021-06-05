Advertisement

Madison ties Saturday Record High; More heat & humidity Next Week

Added cloud cover will keep temperatures a bit lower, but more moisture will crank up humidity.
High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s across south-central Wisconsin.
High temperatures will top out in the lower 90s across south-central Wisconsin.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison reached 92ºF Saturday afternoon - tying the record set back in 1934. The heat was felt all across Wisconsin - with highs reaching into the mid and even upper 90s farther NW. High level clouds were seen on satellite imagery & could be around later tonight. Lows will once again fall back into the upper 60s.

An upper-level ridge remains over the Midwest for Sunday. Meantime, an upper-level wave will move North late tomorrow into Monday. Added cloud cover will keep temperatures a degree or two cooler tomorrow afternoon. Even so, temperatures remain a solid 15-20ºF above-normal for early June.

Next week features a steady increase in moisture - with a dominant southerly flow aloft. Humidity will increase as will cloud cover each afternoon. There will be daily chances for showers and a few storms that erupt in the heat of the afternoon. No organized weather systems appear likely until next weekend.

