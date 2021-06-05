Multiple injured, 2 Med Flighted in Monroe County car crash

MONROE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people were injured, two of which had to be Med Flighted, after a single car crash in Monroe County Friday night.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they got a 911 call just before 8 p.m. for a jeep that had crashed into a ditch on County Highway EW, near Jellystone Park Drive in Warrens.

Investigators found five passengers, all with injuries, in the car. Two of them had life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Investigators determined that the driver of the jeep failed to make a curve, sending the car into a ditch. The car then hit a culvert and flipped over.

County Highway EW was closed down for about 1.5 hours while the scene was investigated.

