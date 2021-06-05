Advertisement

Packers president: Fans divided over Aaron Rodgers situation

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Green Bay Packer’s president Mark Murphy says fans are divided over the Aaron Rodgers situation.

In his monthly column published Saturday, Murphy wrote he has received messages from fans on the matter.

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” Murphy wrote. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact.”

ESPN’s Adam Schefter previously reported that the Packers’ superstar has become disgruntled with the team and may be looking for a way out, according to his sources. Rodgers reportedly told multiple people within the organization that he does not want to return to play for the Packers.

Rodgers has not been present for recent team activities. According to ESPN, Rodgers skipped the Packers’ offseason program—losing a $500,000 workout bonus. If Rodgers skips next week’s mandatory minicamp, he will be fined over $90k.

General Manager Brian Gutekunst says there are no plans to trade the MVP and he does think Rodgers will play for the Packers again

“As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond,” Murphy wrote in his column. “We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Middleton reportedly saw a bear swimming in Lake Mendota Wednesday.
Neighbor finds himself feet away from young black bear spotted in Middleton
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Missing teen
Missing teen from Iowa County has been found
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County

Latest News

Union Omaha hands Forward Madison its first loss of the season
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris...
Bucks drop game one against Nets 115-107
Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game...
Peralta nearly throws birthday no-no, Brewers beat D’backs
The American Family Insurance Championship
Final field set for 2021 American Family Insurance Championship