Sun Prairie Farmers Market highlight dairy industry

By Michelle Baik
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin agriculture got a special shoutout Saturday with Dairy Day at the Sun Prairie Farmers Market.

“It’s important to highlight all that, all the dairy industry does for the state of Wisconsin,” market manager Sarah Wells said.

The Bank of Sun Prairie sponsored the dairy event, as vendors offered unique and cheesy specials. Farmers market customers also got free Sassy Cow ice cream and saw how butter is made.

June is also National Dairy Month, according to the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin.

“It makes me feel really good, really proud of what we do,” vendor Sara Skalitzky with Waterloo-based company Crave Brothers, said. “It’s really important for us to have our products out for people for June Dairy Month to support it.”

The Sun Prairie Farmers Market is open Saturday mornings from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. until the end of October.

