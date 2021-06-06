Bucks drop game one against Nets 115-107

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Milwaukee Bucks had a golden opportunity to steal game one in their playoff series against the Nets in Brooklyn but Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving rose to the occasion for a 115 - 107 win and 1-0 series lead.

Just 43 seconds into the first game between two the top offensive teams in the NBA, James Harden left with a right hamstring injury and did not return. That’s 25 points per game vanishing into Brooklyn’s tunnel before either team broke a sweat. But that is why having a Big 3 remains king in today’s NBA.

Kevin Durant finished with 29 points on 12-25 shooting while pulling down 10 rebounds while Kyrie Irving added 25 points as well on 11-26 shooting from the floor while going 3-11 from three. The Nets as a team shot 47% overall. Black Griffin had 18 points and Joe Harris had 19 of his own.

Milwaukee was led in scoring by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 34 points and 11 rebounds but the Greek Freak shot just three free throws all night and missed all three. Brook Lopez had 19 points, Jrue Holiday had 17 and Khris Middleton finished with 13 on a 6-23 night from the floor.

Milwaukee shot 45% as a team, but made just six of its 30 three attempts.

Game two is in Brooklyn on Monday night with a 6:30 p.m. CT tip.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.