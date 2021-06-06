Crowds flock to state parks for DNR’s annual Free Fun Weekend

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - All Wisconsin state parks are free during the first weekend in June, as part of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Free Fun Weekend. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, state parks have seen many more visitors; in 2020, the number of visitors increased 22 percent, and the DNR said 2021 is on track to be another record year.

On Saturday, crowds of people packed Governor Nelson State Park, heading out on Lake Mendota, grilling or enjoying a picnic near the beach.

“We were able to get our spot,” said Greg Sessler, who had a picnic with his wife and another couple. His wife, Dale Kaufman, added, “We always choose this table.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Sessler, his wife Dale and their brother and sister in law have made picnics at Governor Nelson park a monthly tradition, sitting at the same table close to the water.

“We got water on three sides and there’s usually a nice breeze and a good view,” said Tom Kaufman, Dale’s brother.

Both couples are frequent state park visitors, and they have seen the crowds at Governor Nelson grow, especially in 2021.

“We started last spring, I think, during COVID and nobody was here, and things have really changed, which is in so many ways wonderful,” said Debbie Kaufman, Tom’s wife.

The Wisconsin DNR has seen that rise in visitors at parks across the state.

“Our visitation is skyrocketing. I think people still feel like it’s the safe and easy place to go,” said Missy VanLanduyt, the DNR’s recreation partnership section chief.

At Governor Nelson, the beach and picnic areas were not the only crowded areas Saturday. Many people brought their boats out to spend some time on the lake, including James Fuller and his sister Cheryl.

“It’s a little crowded at the boat launch but out on the lake it’s beautiful,” James said.

James added, he is not at state parks as much as he’d like, but he and his sister decided to go boating to escape the heat.

“It’s nice and cool, you can fish, you can swim,” Cheryl said, saying, “Being on the lake is where you want to be.”

James added, “That’s absolutely true, it’s very relaxing, very soothing.”

Park visitors like the Kaufmans said state parks have a lot to offer Wisconsinites. The DNR said they hope Free Fun Weekend encourages people to get out and explore.

“We all just love the fact that people love the outdoors, you know, for us, that’s our home, and we’re opening our doors to everyone,” VanLanduyt said.

Tom Kaufman added, “There’s a lot of variety at the state parks in Wisconsin,” and his wife Debbie chimed in, saying, “It’s an incredible bargain for the people of Wisconsin.”

Free Fun Weekend continues through Sunday, June 6, but the DNR warns COVID capacity limits are still in place at state parks. VanLanduyt said people can check the DNR website for live capacity updates at any park.

