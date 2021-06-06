Advertisement

Dane County Deputies respond to crash after teen falls asleep

By Keagan Schlosser
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four teens were hurt in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in the Town of York, after the 17-year-old driver says he fell asleep at the wheel.

Dane County Deputies, Fire and EMS were dispatched to the crash on STH 73 at CTH TT, Town of York around 6:30 a.m., according to a release.

The three passengers — a 16-year-old male, 16-year-old female and 14-year-old female — were transported to local hospitals. Dane Co. Sheriff’s officials said the most significant reported injury is the 14-year-old’s broken arm.

Lt. Brian Hayes said there is currently no indication that drugs, alcohol or excessive speed contributed to the accident. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s office.

