Advertisement

Dane Dances! returns to Monona Terrace for its 22nd anniversary

The annual Madison music and dance tradition runs through the month of August.
Dane Dances runs every Friday night throughout the month.
Dane Dances runs every Friday night throughout the month.(NBC15)
By Hailey Koller
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After postponing last year’s event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dane Dances! returns to the Monona Terrace Rooftop.

Dane Dances! is free to the public and features family-friendly music and dancing.

The events will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Friday throughout the month of August.

In a release, event organizers said they are currently reaching out to all ethnic groups, associates and businesses to create a lineup that will welcome all attendees and build community spirit.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Middleton reportedly saw a bear swimming in Lake Mendota Wednesday.
Neighbor finds himself feet away from young black bear spotted in Middleton
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Missing teen
Missing teen from Iowa County has been found
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, Army 1st Lt. Shaye Haver, center, and Capt. Kristen...
High court won’t review men-only draft registration law
FILE - Absentee voting outside the City County Building in Madison for the April election.
Dane County governments inch toward in-person meetings again
Gas prices continue to drop in East Texas
Gas prices creep higher as demand continues to grow
HFH
Students put the final touches on Sun Prairie home
HFH
Students play a big part in completing homes in Sun Prairie