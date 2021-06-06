Dane Dances! returns to Monona Terrace for its 22nd anniversary
The annual Madison music and dance tradition runs through the month of August.
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After postponing last year’s event due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Dane Dances! returns to the Monona Terrace Rooftop.
Dane Dances! is free to the public and features family-friendly music and dancing.
The events will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. every Friday throughout the month of August.
In a release, event organizers said they are currently reaching out to all ethnic groups, associates and businesses to create a lineup that will welcome all attendees and build community spirit.
