Man struck by air soft round while working in his Madison yard

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after a man was hit by an air soft round while working in his yard.

Around 8:40 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, MPD was dispatched to the 6200 block of Sharpsburg Drive for a weapons violation involving a black Audi. According to MPD, air soft rounds were fired from the black 4-door Audi at a man who was outside doing yard work.

The 42-year-old man was struck by one of the air soft rounds, but was not seriously injured.

If you have information about this incident, call MPD.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.