Missing teen from Iowa County has been found
UPDATE: Nadia Marie Moore has been found safe, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT
BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing teen has been found safe.
The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Saturday morning.
According to a Facebook post, Nadia Marie Moore left her Town of Brigham house around 9:30 a.m. Saturday wearing green joggers, a leather jacket, a choker neckless and her school backpack.
On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office issued an update saying the teen was found.
