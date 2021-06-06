Advertisement

Missing teen from Iowa County has been found

UPDATE: Nadia Marie Moore has been found safe, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office
Missing teen
Missing teen(Iowa County Sheriff's Office)
By Sasha VanAllen
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 2:37 AM CDT
BARNEVELD, Wis. (WMTV) - UPDATE: the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office has reported a missing teen has been found safe.

The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office had asked for the public’s help locating a missing 16-year-old who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to a Facebook post, Nadia Marie Moore left her Town of Brigham house around 9:30 a.m. Saturday wearing green joggers, a leather jacket, a choker neckless and her school backpack.

On Sunday morning, the Sheriff’s Office issued an update saying the teen was found.

