Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide at a Sparta home

Police tape.
Police tape.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Carla Rogner
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) -The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a Town of Sparta home Sunday morning that left one victim dead and two others seriously injured.

Deputies responded to the home after getting a 911 call around 11:40 a.m. noting there were three victims with injuries from an edged weapon.

When law enforcement officers arrived, they found the suspect outside the home with a rifle and had shot himself.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Of the three victims injured, authorities say two were taken to the hospital with serious injuries and the third was pronounced dead inside the home.

The homicide remains under investigation.

