More heat, humidity and maybe rain/storms this week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Good Sunday morning! Hopefully, you have some ‘cool’ activities planned on Sunday because it is going to be another hot one. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees, which is well above average. The average high for today is 74 degrees. On Saturday, Madison recorded a high of 92, which tied its record high of 92 degrees on June 5. Even though it is going to be hot, Madison will likely stay a few degrees shy of its record high for today. The record high for today is 94 degrees.

Forecast High Vs Record High - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday will be a great pool day. Today is going to be hot and mostly sunny. Temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s by noon and near 90 degrees this afternoon. There’s also going to be no shortage of sizzling sunshine. If you’re going to be by the pool or spend a lot of time outside, make sure you are wearing sunscreen. The UV index will be very high. The sunburn time for today will range from 15 to 25 minutes. Sunday is also going to be breezy with a southwest wind at 10 to 15 mph. Wind gusts could be as high 25 mph. Even though it’s not likely, a stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out in the heat of the day.

Pool Forecast - Sunday (WMTV NBC15)

Sunday night will be warm and muggy. Lows Sunday night into Monday morning will be near 70 degrees. The humidity levels will start to creep up Sunday night. By Monday morning, dew point temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

With more heat and humidity around for the workweek, there will be a daily chance of rain showers and storms. These are going to be hit and mostly miss pop-up rain showers and storms. Even though there will be a chance every day this week, not everyone is going to see rain every day this week. Most of the area will stay dry each day. The rain and storm activity will be most widespread on Tuesday. Our rain and storm chances could go up towards the end of the workweek and into next week. The best chance of rain each day will come in the afternoon/early evening. Locally heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will likely be the main threats associated with any storms that develop this week.

Upcoming Rain Chances - Madison (WMTV NBC15)

It’s still going to be very warm, if not hot, this week. Highs all week long will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Lows will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.

Summer Sizzle Coming - Madison's Forecast Highs (WMTV NBC15)

