Madison police investigate shots fired on Baird Street Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department responded to multiple calls about shots fired Saturday evening.

MPD arrived in the 1800 block of Baird Street just after 7 p.m. on June 5 to find spent casings in the road. Officers searched the neighborhood and did not find any property damage or signs of injuries.

If you have information about these shots fired, contact the Madison Police Department of Crime Stoppers.

