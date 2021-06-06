Advertisement

Warm, Humid, & Scattered Rain for the Week Ahead

Ample moisture will allow any shower this week to become a super soaker. Severe weather is not expected.
Dew Points will remain in the mid - upper 60s all week. Scattered showers and perhaps a few storms are in the forecast each day.(WMTV NBC15)
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin has another hot day in the books for early June. Afternoon temperatures climbed well into the upper 80s with more 90s rearing their heads across the region. Late-day cloud cover off-set temperatures by a few degrees compared with yesterday. A mainly clear sky sets in overnight before a week of copy & paste weather.

Remaining Humid with Daily Rain Chances this Week

An upper-level low in the south-central Plains lifts North tonight and into the start of next week. This feature was churning moisture up from the Gulf of Mexico. Dew points will remain in the lower - mid 60s throughout the week. Energy from this low will spark a few isolated showers tonight in central/northern IL. There is an outside chance that a shower may attempt to cross the IL/WI border. There is a better opportunity for scattered showers late Monday as a wave of energy cross into southern Wisconsin.

Given a rather stagnant/slow-moving upper-level pattern, severe weather will not be a concern this week. However, any shower or storm that does fire up has a chance to become a super-soaker. The high moisture content can lead to high rain rates. Scattered showers and a few storms are in the forecast every day this week. Afternoon heating will likely drive any rain that does develop.

A pattern change appears likely next weekend as the upper-level ridge begins breaking down. After a period of showers & storms, some cooler & less-humid weather may arrive early next week.

