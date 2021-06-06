Wisconsin Democrats make pitches to defeat Senate’s Johnson

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A crowded field of Democratic candidates that includes political newcomers, current office holders, a doctor and the son of a billionaire is making their pitches for why they’re the best pick to take out Republican Sen. Ron Johnson in 2022.

Each of the five announced candidates, and a sixth who is poised to get in the race, addressed the virtual Wisconsin Democratic Convention on Sunday.

For several of the lesser-known candidates, it marked their first chance to make their case before an audience of party activists who are most likely to be voting in the August 2022 primary.

Evers officially announced his plans to seek a second term during his address Saturday.

In brief recorded comments for the convention, President Joe Biden talked about protecting the right to vote.

