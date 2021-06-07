Advertisement

Increasing Rain Chances and Humidity Levels This Week

Highs are expected in the middle to upper 80s
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Low-level moisture will stream into the region from the south and more cloudiness is anticipated over the next couple days. Mostly cloudy skies are expected today and partly sunny skies are expected tomorrow. With the increase in low-level moisture and some instability during the afternoons this week, we will have chances of rain each day until Friday. The best chances of rain will be tomorrow. Very warm conditions and increasing humidity are also expected through the period. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Fewer clouds will be seen Wednesday through Friday but rain chances will continue. At this point the weekend is looking dry and sunny.

Warm and more humid conditions are expected through the week. We have afternoon rain chances...
Warm and more humid conditions are expected through the week. We have afternoon rain chances each day between now and Friday.(wmtv weather)

Today: Mostly cloudy and warm with a chance of late-day showers.. High 88. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 70. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm with rain likely. High 85.

Wednesday: Sunny to partly cloudy with a chance of showers/t-storms. High 88.

