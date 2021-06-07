Madison Police investigating shots fired on Madison east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating shots fired on Monday morning.

According to MPD, reports of gunfire in the area of Milwaukee St. and Oak St. came in around 11:00 a.m. on June 7.

Officers found shell casings and a vehicle that was struck by gunfire. No injuries have been reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this should contact the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345, or Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.