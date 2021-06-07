Advertisement

Madison’s annual Ride the Drive moves to four city parks

The yearly event usually takes place on John Nolen Drive and at Olin Park, but the Parks Division made some changes over COVID-19 concerns.
The yearly event usually takes place on John Nolen Drive and at Olin Park, but the Parks Division made some changes over COVID-19 concerns.
By Sanika Bhargaw
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madisonians brought out their bikes and helmets Saturday morning for the city’s annual “Ride the Drive” event, aimed at promoting cycling and other non-automobile forms of transportation. Some people even broke out their rollerblades and skateboards.

The event, which was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, usually takes place on John Nolen Drive, shutting down the street to cars and limiting traffic to cyclists and pedestrians. However, in 2021, the City of Madison Parks Division split the event between four neighborhood parks to avoid large crowds.

While the shift was a logistical challenging, Parks Division officials said the event was still a success.

“A lot of people out together, it’s just great to see people gathering in parks and gathering with community beyond just a family gathering,” said Parks superintendent Eric Knepp.

The Parks Division also welcomed volunteers with BikEquity, a neighborhood organization working to expand access to bicycles in communities of color.

“We have free bikes that people can come to events, use and give them back, they don’t have to worry about maintaining the bikes,” said BikEquity founder Francisco Sayu.

While this year’s event was different, Knepp said it allowed the city to connect more with their community partners. He hopes it still encourages people to get out of their cars more often and onto the bike trails.

