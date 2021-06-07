PROSE Nails to open at Hilldale this summer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - PROSE Nails is opening a location at Hilldale this summer.

The location will offer manicures and pedicures with natural, vegan and cruelty-free products. It will also feature a beauty bar that offers lashes, facials and premium brow shaping services, a statement from Hilldale said.

Owner Traci Dalsin thinks that Hilldale will be a good fit location for PROSE.

“Hilldale is a fantastic central location, and the entire Hilldale experience really fits well with our beliefs,” Dalsin said. “We’re excited to be able to offer our full menu of beauty services including brows and lashes and facials, in addition to our healthy nail care services.”

PROSE is offering limited-early-bird membership specials on their website.

