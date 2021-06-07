Advertisement

PROSE Nails to open at Hilldale this summer

This will be PROSE’s second location in Madison
(Source: Pexels)
(Source: Pexels)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - PROSE Nails is opening a location at Hilldale this summer.

The location will offer manicures and pedicures with natural, vegan and cruelty-free products. It will also feature a beauty bar that offers lashes, facials and premium brow shaping services, a statement from Hilldale said.

Owner Traci Dalsin thinks that Hilldale will be a good fit location for PROSE.

“Hilldale is a fantastic central location, and the entire Hilldale experience really fits well with our beliefs,” Dalsin said. “We’re excited to be able to offer our full menu of beauty services including brows and lashes and facials, in addition to our healthy nail care services.”

PROSE is offering limited-early-bird membership specials on their website.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
MPD investigating robbery at east side gas station
Fire graphic
UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 78 reopen following structure fire
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations
Man dies in hospital following car vs. horse and buggy crash in Township of Lowell
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
9/11 terrorist attacks create lasting impact on U.S. National Guard