Advertisement

1 dead in Beloit shooting

(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 7, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One man is dead following a shooting near Summit Park, in Beloit, late Monday morning.

According to the police department, officers responded around 11:30 a.m. to reports of gunfire in the 1700 block of Porter Ave. When they arrived, the officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the man was later pronounced dead. Beloit police have not released his name, but NBC15′s sister station WIFR spoke to the victim’s family.

His mother came outside and found him on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

“My baby, oh I loved him. I loved him so much, he’s been at my house ever since,” said Helen Allen, the victim’s grandmother.

The family said the victim was so generous, kindhearted and multitalented. He played the drums at church, he cut hair and he was a former semi-pro football player.

He leaves behind two young kids. The family urges whoever did this to do the right thing, and come forward.

Beloit PD reports that this is the city’s second homicide of 2021. The suspect is not in custody.

The department’s Special Operations Division has launched its investigation at the scene and is interviewing witnesses, according to police.

Investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting, but their preliminary information indicates the suspect and victim knew each other and it was a targeted shooting.

Anyone with information about shooting is asked to call the Beloit Police Dept. at 608-364-6801 or Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Warm and humid weather today will give way to much cooler conditions through the middle of the...
Warm and Humid Today; Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Pam Moe was looking after her daughter's dog Huckleberry when he ran away over the weekend....
Runaway pets common during 4th of July holiday
Pets gone missing during Fourth of July
Pets gone missing during Fourth of July
A man was found dead after appearing to be hit by a train Sunday night in Bagley, according to...
Man found dead after being hit by train in Bagley, sheriff’s office says
Gary Farsund
Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old man in Danbury, Burnett County