Silver Alert canceled missing northern Wisconsin man

Fred James Murphy
Fred James Murphy(Wisconsin Silver Alert)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for northern Wisconsin man.

Fred James Murphy, 89, has returned to his home in Phelps after going missing Sunday.

Murphy left his home to pick up a pizza in Iron River, Mich. He never arrived at the pizza place.

Phelps is located in northern Vilas County.

A Silver Alert was issued early Monday. At about 7:30 a.m., the DOJ announced that Mr. Murphy had returned home.

