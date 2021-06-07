Student denied diploma after wearing Mexican flag to graduation

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WXII) - An apparent dress code violation prevented a North Carolina student, who wore the Mexican flag draped across his shoulders as he graduated, from getting his diploma – at least temporarily.

Ever Lopez, 18, celebrated his graduation Thursday night from Asheboro High School. But when he went on stage to receive his diploma cover, he says the principal criticized him for the Mexican flag he was wearing draped over his shoulders.

“She was like, ‘You can’t be wearing that flag. It’s a distraction.’ I was like, ‘No way you are telling me this right now,’” Lopez said.

Asheboro City Schools says Lopez violated the graduation dress code with the flag and “detracted from the importance and the solemnity of the ceremony.” He wasn’t given his diploma.

“I don’t see this [flag] as a distraction. I’m just representing where I came from, you know,” Lopez said.

Lopez also says he was confused why school officials waited until he was on stage to notify him there was a problem.

Classmates, friends and parents joined Lopez outside the school Friday to demand the district give him his diploma.

“It hurt everybody, especially us Hispanics. We have family coming here to give us a better life. That’s what every parent says: to give us a better life,” friend Lucy Castro-Manco said.

Those gathered wanted to show their support and urge the district to change their graduation policies to allow students to more fully express themselves during the ceremony.

“He shouldn’t have to apologize to get a diploma that he spent years in school to earn his diploma. They didn’t earn the diploma. He did. And to just take it away, just because he is showing his heritage, that’s not right,” parent Tempy Hill said.

District officials deny accusations that the incident was caused by racism, saying in the statement it supports students expressing their heritage “in the appropriate time and place.”

For graduation, students were encouraged to express their individuality by decorating their mortar boards, according to Public Information Officer Leigh Anna Marbert. She says several had the Mexican flag and other representation displayed “appropriately” during the ceremony.

A statement from the school district says it is working with Lopez and his family to ensure he receives his diploma, adding, “He has worked very hard and we want to commend him on this great achievement.”

“I just want something to change, like they should change the rules, allow us to represent our stuff, be ourselves – and get my diploma back,” Lopez said.

Copyright 2021 WXII via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.