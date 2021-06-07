Union Omaha hands Forward Madison its first loss of the season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison was defeated for the first time in 2021, 2-1 against Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field on Sunday.

The Flamingos provided their own undoing as an own-goal in Omaha’s favor made it a 1-0 deficit seven minutes into the match. FMFC was able to tie things up thanks to Jake Keegan’s team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 35th minute but a Emir Alihodzic score in the 51st minute for Union Omaha proved to be the difference maker in this match.

It's that man @jake__keegan scoring AGAIN! 👏🔥



Jake ties the game with a fine strike from distance! https://t.co/wlzziRexA7 pic.twitter.com/VAkM6RHZL6 — Forward Madison FC (@ForwardMSNFC) June 6, 2021

Forward Madison is now (3-1-2) on the season and sits fourth in the league standings with 11 points while Union Omaha is first with 14 points and a (4-1-2) record.

The Flamingos are back at home to host the Richmond Kickers on June 12 for a 7 PM match.

Second stop of the day is Forward Madison back at home for the first time since May 26 hosting Union Omaha, who they beat that day. Flamingos with their Pride kits today as portion of proceeds from sales go to @OutReachLGBT pic.twitter.com/w4LHAzQxTX — George Balekji (@GeorgeBalekji) June 6, 2021

