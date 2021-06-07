Union Omaha hands Forward Madison its first loss of the season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison was defeated for the first time in 2021, 2-1 against Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field on Sunday.
The Flamingos provided their own undoing as an own-goal in Omaha’s favor made it a 1-0 deficit seven minutes into the match. FMFC was able to tie things up thanks to Jake Keegan’s team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 35th minute but a Emir Alihodzic score in the 51st minute for Union Omaha proved to be the difference maker in this match.
Forward Madison is now (3-1-2) on the season and sits fourth in the league standings with 11 points while Union Omaha is first with 14 points and a (4-1-2) record.
The Flamingos are back at home to host the Richmond Kickers on June 12 for a 7 PM match.
