Advertisement

Union Omaha hands Forward Madison its first loss of the season

(NBC15)
By George Balekji
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Forward Madison was defeated for the first time in 2021, 2-1 against Union Omaha at Breese Stevens Field on Sunday.

The Flamingos provided their own undoing as an own-goal in Omaha’s favor made it a 1-0 deficit seven minutes into the match. FMFC was able to tie things up thanks to Jake Keegan’s team-leading fourth goal of the season in the 35th minute but a Emir Alihodzic score in the 51st minute for Union Omaha proved to be the difference maker in this match.

Forward Madison is now (3-1-2) on the season and sits fourth in the league standings with 11 points while Union Omaha is first with 14 points and a (4-1-2) record.

The Flamingos are back at home to host the Richmond Kickers on June 12 for a 7 PM match.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A resident in Middleton reportedly saw a bear swimming in Lake Mendota Wednesday.
Neighbor finds himself feet away from young black bear spotted in Middleton
A group of cows are credited with stopping a long car chase that began in Barron Co., on May...
Deputies: Cows come to the rescue in long Wisconsin chase
Missing teen
Missing teen from Iowa County has been found
Large Michigan utility rolls out 50% summertime afternoon rate hike
Two men are dead after a two vehicle crash in Rock County

Latest News

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket past Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris...
Bucks drop game one against Nets 115-107
Packers president: Fans divided over Aaron Rodgers situation
Milwaukee Brewers' Freddy Peralta pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game...
Peralta nearly throws birthday no-no, Brewers beat D’backs
The American Family Insurance Championship
Final field set for 2021 American Family Insurance Championship