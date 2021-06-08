Sheriff’s Office: Missing Iowa Co. woman located, safe

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Iowa Co. woman who was last seen more than two weeks ago has been located.

On Thursday, the Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office reported Stephanie Rene Wallace had been found and she is safe.

Just over a week ago, on June 8, the Sheriff’s Office asked the public for help locating Wallace, saying she was last seen six days earlier in the parking lot of a Walmart in Dodgeville. At the time she was waiting for a family member, but was gone by the time that person returned.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say where Wallace, who lives in rural Dodgeville/Spring Green, was located.

