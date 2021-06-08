Pick ‘n Save parent company hiring 900+ associates in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pick ‘n Save and its related grocery stores are looking to hire nearly one thousand new workers, and they are hosting a hiring event later this week to find them.

Roundy’s, which owns Pick ‘n Save as well as Metro Markets, announced it wants to hire 900 new people for its 106 stores.

The hiring event will take place at all Kroger grocery stores across Wisconsin from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, according to a release.

The company stated they need help across all stores and shifts. This includes full-time and part-time positions.

Potential candidates should apply directly at any Kroger store on Thursday, or via the Kroger careers site here.

