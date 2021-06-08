Advertisement

Pick ‘n Save parent company hiring 900+ associates in Wisconsin

Pick ‘n save operates close to 94 stores throughout Wisconsin.
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Pick ‘n Save and its related grocery stores are looking to hire nearly one thousand new workers, and they are hosting a hiring event later this week to find them.

Roundy’s, which owns Pick ‘n Save as well as Metro Markets, announced it wants to hire 900 new people for its 106 stores.

The hiring event will take place at all Kroger grocery stores across Wisconsin from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, according to a release.

The company stated they need help across all stores and shifts. This includes full-time and part-time positions.

Potential candidates should apply directly at any Kroger store on Thursday, or via the Kroger careers site here.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Madison Police officer is now on leave after a video online appeared to show them engaged in...
Madison police officer accused of sexual activity in cruiser; placed on leave
Sun Prairie middle school reacts after day filled with fights
COVID-19 hits ‘critical’ levels in Wis. counties- again, new cases top 3,400
Man say he lost $1,000 in parking lot charity scam.
Man loses $1,000 after being scammed in a Middleton store parking lot
Name released of Stoughton woman killed in wrong-way wreck

Latest News

All types of severe weather are possible Monday evening.
First Alert Weather Day Monday
CVS Pharmacy
CVS Health looks to fill 150 positions across Wisconsin
(Source: KLTV New Staff).
BBB holds shredding event to prevent identity theft crimes
power outage
Power back on in Boscobel after east side outages
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones is congratulated by Aaron Rodgers after running for a touchdown...
Green Bay Packers defeat Detroit Lions 35-17