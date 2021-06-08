Advertisement

Seltzerland coming to Madison

The festival will have over 50 different flavors
By Keagan Schlosser
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cannonball Productions’ nationally touring seltzer festival is coming to Madison’s Bridges Golf Course on June 19th.

Seltzerland’s event page invites attendees to sample over 50 flavors of hard seltzers, including White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy and Coors Seltzer.

After the event’s 2020 debut, Cannonball Productions’ CEO and UW-Madison graduate, Kate Leventstien, introduced the festival to her stomping grounds.

“Being a UW-Madison graduate, I knew I had to bring Seltzerland to town,” Levenstien said.

The event sold out in Milwaukee and will tour at several other major cities nationwide, according to Cannonball Productions.

Guests can attend in groups of 20 or less and will receive food and “Seltzer swag.” When purchasing tickets online, attendees will sign up for a “tee-time,” which is available every 10 minutes for the 2.5 hour experience, Cannonball Productions explained.

The company encourages guests to wear a face mask while not sampling beverages and to remain six feet apart from attendees within different time slots.

Tickets for this event begin at $29 and can be purchased by visiting www.seltzerland.com.

