Sparta homicide victim, two others attacked with an axe, Sheriff’s Office reports in update

By Nick Viviani
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT
TOWN OF SPARTA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe Co. Sheriff’s Office released new details about a weekend homicide in the Town of Sparta that left one man dead and two other individuals seriously injured.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect attacked the three victims with an axe before turning a gun on himself. The individual, whose name was not released, remains in the hospital.

Investigators identified the 87-year-old man who was killed as Bernard Waite and said he was pronounced dead at the scene. They added that Waite and the suspect had known each other.

One of the victims is still hospitalized, while the other has been treated for her injuries and released. Neither of their names were released.

The Sheriff’s Office previously reported that deputies had responded to the home around 11:40 a.m. on Sunday after receiving a report that the three victims had been attacked with an edged weapon. When law enforcement arrived, the suspect was reported outside with rifle and had apparently shot himself.

Deputies took the suspect into custody and he was transported to the hospital. One of the victims had to be flown to a nearby hospital for treatment while the other was taken in an ambulance.

The Sheriff’s Office has not detailed a possible motive for the attack. Its investigation remains ongoing.

