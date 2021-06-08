Advertisement

UW Health provides water safety reminders

drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1-4
(KEYC)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As pools and swimming areas start to open up in Wisconsin, the Pediatric Injury Prevention program at American Family Children’s Hospital is offering water safety reminders to keep families safe this summer.

“Being outdoors in the water is a wonderful summertime experience for the whole family, but it is important to keep several safety tips in mind,” Rusgekke Eithun, child advocacy program manager at UW Health said.

According to Eithun, drowning is the leading cause of injury-related death for children ages 1-4.

UW Health offers the following water safety tips:

  • Watch children when they are in or around water, without being distracted. Young children can drown in as little as one inch of water, so it’s important to keep them within arm’s reach of an adult.
  • Empty all tubs, buckets, containers, and kids’ pools immediately after use. Store them upside down and out of children’s reach.
  • Install fences around home pools. A pool fence should surround all sides of the pool and be at least four feet tall with self-closing and self-latching gates.
  • Choose a water watcher. When there are several adults present at pool or beach gathering, choose one to be responsible for watching children.
  • Teach children how to swim. Enroll children in swim lessons when they are ready. Consider their age, development and how often they are around water.
  • Learn CPR and basic water rescue skills.

