Advertisement

Name released of Monroe man killed in UTV wreck

(KCRG)
By Nick Viviani
Updated: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Monroe man who died Tuesday in a UTV crash near the border of City of Monroe and Clarno Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Davis died Tuesday after being taken to an area hospital following the crash.

Dept. of Natural Resources’ investigation found the 68-year-old Davis was riding along Jeffrey Road, in the township, when he went off the road where it curves onto 30th Street. The John Deere Gator UTV overturned, pinning him inside.

Emergency responders found the vehicle near that road, about 100 feet east of 17th Ave., south of Monroe High School, the Sheriff’s Office stated. After he was pulled from the vehicle, Davis was rushed by Green Co. EMS to Monroe Clinic Hospital.

DNR investigators noted that Davis did not appear to be wearing a safety harness or helmet at the time of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

4 people hospitalized after Adventureland Park accident
1-39 crash
Lanes reopen after at least one injured in crash on I-39/90 near Janesville
Public Health Madison Dane County shared that over the last month daily cases are in a steady...
Health officials de-escalate status of Epsilon COVID-19 variant
16-year-old killed in Dane Co. crash
Madison Fire Dept. says the cause of the fire was improperly discarded fireworks
Fireworks blamed for 4th of July blaze that displaced family of 6

Latest News

Warm and humid weather today will give way to much cooler conditions through the middle of the...
Warm and Humid Today; Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Pam Moe was looking after her daughter's dog Huckleberry when he ran away over the weekend....
Runaway pets common during 4th of July holiday
Pets gone missing during Fourth of July
Pets gone missing during Fourth of July
A man was found dead after appearing to be hit by a train Sunday night in Bagley, according to...
Man found dead after being hit by train in Bagley, sheriff’s office says
Gary Farsund
Silver Alert canceled for 80-year-old man in Danbury, Burnett County