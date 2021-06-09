Name released of Monroe man killed in UTV wreck

MONROE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green Co. Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the Monroe man who died Tuesday in a UTV crash near the border of City of Monroe and Clarno Township.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Patrick Davis died Tuesday after being taken to an area hospital following the crash.

Dept. of Natural Resources’ investigation found the 68-year-old Davis was riding along Jeffrey Road, in the township, when he went off the road where it curves onto 30th Street. The John Deere Gator UTV overturned, pinning him inside.

Emergency responders found the vehicle near that road, about 100 feet east of 17th Ave., south of Monroe High School, the Sheriff’s Office stated. After he was pulled from the vehicle, Davis was rushed by Green Co. EMS to Monroe Clinic Hospital.

DNR investigators noted that Davis did not appear to be wearing a safety harness or helmet at the time of the wreck.

