DHS to close community-based vaccine clinics by late July

The affected locations include the community clinics in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock counties.(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is reducing service for six community-based vaccination clinics across Wisconsin, with the expectation that the clinics will close in late July.

The affected locations include the community clinics in Barron, Douglas, La Crosse, Marathon, Racine, and Rock counties.

Each clinic will adjust their hours and available dates for vaccination based on local demand for vaccines and gradually reduce their service hours to one or two days per week before eventually closing. The “ramping down” of operations begins Monday, June 14.

Prior to the announcement Friday, the community-based clinics in Barron and La Crosse counties were running from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Beginning Tuesday, the Barron County community clinic at UW-Eau Claire-Barron County in Rice Lake will have its days of service go from five to three. The clinic will run from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday next week, starting June 15, and beginning June 22, the clinic will be open on Tuesday the 22nd and Friday the 25th.

Also beginning Tuesday, the La Crosse County community clinic at UW-La Crosse will eliminate Thursday service for the next two weeks, with the clinic open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday the next two weeks with the exception of Wednesday, June 23rd, when the clinic will be open 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Each clinic offers both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. For those who begin their Pfizer vaccination series, arrangements will be made to schedule a second dose at an alternate location once the community clinics are closed.

Last week, it was announced that the mass vaccination clinic at Zorn Arena at UW-Eau Claire was reducing its hours of operation to two days per week, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. The new schedule began earlier this week.

Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy Secretary for the DHS, said that nearly 83,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered at the six sites.

The DHS is reminding residents that there are several other ways to receive the vaccine, including through pharmacies, health care providers and health departments, employers, and pop-up clinics. For those needing assistance in locating a vaccine appointment or location, or more information about COVID-19 vaccines, they can visit the DHS website here or call 1-844-684-1064. To find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, call 211, or call 877-947-2211.

