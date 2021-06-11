Advertisement

Friend remembers homicide victims 1 year later; suspect still at large

By Elise Romas and Juliana Tornabene
Updated: Jun. 10, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT
SUMNER, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused of killing his sister and her husband in Jefferson County has been on the loose for over a year as authorities continue to search for him.

Police say Jim and Nedra Lemke were killed in June of 2020 and the house was set on fire.

Nedra’s brother, Kevin Anderson, has been charged with two counts of intentional homicide by the Jefferson County District Attorney, but has not been arrested yet. Authorities are still searching for him. Police believe he allegedly killed the couple during an argument.

Family and friends, such as Amy Kemink, are still healing from their death. Kemink met the couple 18 years ago through a foster care agency, as both women were foster care moms and were in a support group together.

Kemink said she wanted to make sure her friends were not forgotten.

Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk
Jim and Nedra Lemke on a nature walk(Jacob and Amanda Waterworth)

“They were so genuine and down to earth and always had a heart to give,” said Kemink.

She recalled how she heard the news last June of her friends’ deaths.

“It seemed too terrible to be true,” Kemink said. “You don’t hear about this happening in a small rural area like this.”

Kemink said she is hopeful someone will see or recognize Anderson’s photos and turn him in.

Kevin P. Anderson (Source: Wisconsin Department of Justice)
Kevin P. Anderson (Source: Wisconsin Department of Justice) (NBC15)

“We don’t want Jim and Nedra to be forgotten,” Kemink said. “I think it’s important to talk about people we have lost and that we love. Their memory stays alive that way.”

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still in charge of the investigation. Anyone from the public who has information about Anderson’s whereabouts is urged to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

