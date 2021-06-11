Advertisement

Madison West High School graduation delayed

MMSD warned about the hot weather the day before
(NBC15)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison West High School’s graduation ceremony has been delayed due to lightning, a spokesperson for Madison Metropolitan School District confirmed.

According to reports, the ceremony was scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 and was postponed by 15 minutes.

MMSD warned about the hot weather the day before, making masks optional for attendees.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison temporarily shuts down building over structural concerns, incl. Paisan’s
Luke Bryan performs on the Proud To Be Right Here 2021 tour at the Hollywood Casino...
Sheriff’s Office warns drivers before Luke Bryan’s concert on a Dane Co. farm
Mu COVID-19 variant cases identified in Wisconsin
After nearly two years since the last time they set foot inside the stadium, fans said there is...
Rep. Jordan: UW game shows “real America” is over COVID-19 safety protocols
The Madison Police Dept. is investigating a homicide in the 4600 block of Martha Lane on...
20-year-old man killed in east side homicide

Latest News

(Source: WALB)
MPD investigating robbery at east side gas station
Fire graphic
UPDATE: All lanes on WIS 78 reopen following structure fire
Camp Randall Stadium is expected to be filled with fans when the season opens on Sept. 4.
Saturday’s Badger game sees increase in UW Madison PD citations
Man dies in hospital following car vs. horse and buggy crash in Township of Lowell
Wisconsin National Guard Logo
9/11 terrorist attacks create lasting impact on U.S. National Guard