Man accused in Madison stabbing taken into custody, charged

(WMTV Elise Romas)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man accused in a stabbing in Madison last week was taken into custody Friday in Rock County, police say.

According to the Madison Police Department, the stabbing occurred early morning on May 30 near the 800 block of West Badger Rd.

Trevor C. Michaels was charged with alleged attempted first degree intentional homicide.

One victim was stabbed and received medical treatment for serious injuries. Police say the victim is a 30-year-old man.

Michaels will be referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

