2 arrested in Portage drug search

By Hailey Koller
Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 6:34 PM CDT
PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - A man and a woman were taken into custody on Friday following a vehicle search for drugs.

The two arrested were 33-year-old Mackenzie Barney and 34-year-old Dallas Arneson, both of Portage, WI

Authorities say the event occurred on Friday, June 11 at 7:20 p.m. when a vehicle was stopped in the 100 block of E Franklin St. for a traffic violation. Portage police searched the vehicle and uncovered a large quantity of methamphetamine, a firearm and other indicators of delivery of methamphetamine.

A further search of a residence was executed at 10:15 p.m. in the block of E Franklin St, where more methamphetamine was discovered along with indicators of drug distribution and sales occurring out of the residence. Both locations were in close proximity to Rusch Elementary School.

Barney and Arneson were booked on multiple charges relating to possession of methamphetamine.

The Portage Police Department was assisted by Portage Police K9 Unit, Columbia County Sheriff’s Department, Aspirus Divine Savior EMS, Columbia County Health and Human Services, Columbia County Humane Society and Columbia County Dispatch.

