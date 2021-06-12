Alliant Energy: Tips for staying cool, saving energy

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As hot temperatures in Madison persist, Alliant Energy is offering the following tips to help people stay cool and reduce energy use:

Turn up the thermostat: Setting the thermostat as high as possible, while staying comfortable, will save energy.

Close the shades: This will keep unused rooms cooler.

Use ceiling fans when possible and turn off fans when leaving a room.

Unplug unused electronics: Electronics and small appliances that are off, but plugged in, are still using power.

Don’t use the TV for background noise: Use a radio or a white noise app on a phone to use less energy.

Taking these steps can increase savings and help customers avoid surprises on their bills, an alert from Alliant Energy said.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.