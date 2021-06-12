Advertisement

Alliant Energy: Tips for staying cool, saving energy

By Shaina Nijhawan
Updated: Jun. 11, 2021 at 9:03 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As hot temperatures in Madison persist, Alliant Energy is offering the following tips to help people stay cool and reduce energy use:

  • Turn up the thermostat: Setting the thermostat as high as possible, while staying comfortable, will save energy.
  • Close the shades: This will keep unused rooms cooler.
  • Use ceiling fans when possible and turn off fans when leaving a room.
  • Unplug unused electronics: Electronics and small appliances that are off, but plugged in, are still using power.
  • Don’t use the TV for background noise: Use a radio or a white noise app on a phone to use less energy.

Taking these steps can increase savings and help customers avoid surprises on their bills, an alert from Alliant Energy said.

