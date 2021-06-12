Advertisement

Carjacker returns to scene of crime to return toddler to mom

Wilmington home struck by gunfire
Wilmington home struck by gunfire
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 12, 2021 at 4:51 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Illinois (AP) - A man who carjacked a woman’s SUV on Chicago’s West Side returned to the scene of the crime moments later after realizing the woman’s 3-year-old daughter was in the backseat.

Police say the woman was delivering food about 6:40 p.m. Friday when a man pulled her out of her Nissan SUV and drove off.

The suspect drove around the block and returned the toddler to her mother unharmed before driving off again in the SUV. The Chicago Sun-Times reports the vehicle later was found abandoned.

The 26-year-old woman suffered bruising in the attack and was treated and released at a hospital.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Chicago Sun-Times.)

Most Read

A driver was injured when her SUV collided with farm sprayer.
Driver flown to hospital after Dane Co. crash with farm sprayer
Stephanie Rene Wallace
Missing 23-year-old Iowa Co. woman could be at risk
All lanes of U.S. 151 were closed near Beaver Dam on Thursday, June 10, 2021.
Stretch of U.S. 151 reopens near Beaver Dam
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Casandra Kozlowski
Juneau Co. 15-year-old found safe

Latest News

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Structure fire at Chemtool in Rockton early Monday morning
Lower humidity levels are expected this week. High temperatures will mostly be in the 80s.
Pleasant Conditions Over the Next Several Days
Madison Police say a pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a car early Monday...
36-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after getting hit by car
Jerry Kelly celebrates his 2021 AmFam win
Jerry Kelly makes it back-to-back AmFam Championship wins with Sunday comeback
Madison city leaders said the area is popular, but under-utilized
Madison city officials plan West Towne Mall future