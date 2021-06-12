Dressel, Ledecky lead chase for Olympic berths at US trials

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - The U.S. Olympic swimming trials get underway this weekend in Omaha. It’s where Ryan Lochte goes after his fifth - and final - Olympic berth.

Katie Ledecky seeks to extend her dominance at the eight-day meet that opens Sunday.

The U.S. trials are considered more competitive than the Olympics. Swimmers have to finish first or second to earn berths for next month’s Tokyo Games.

After a year-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, half the amount of fans as usual will be allowed at the trials.

